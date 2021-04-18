Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.