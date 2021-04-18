CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

CNHI stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

