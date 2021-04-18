Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.52.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

