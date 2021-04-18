Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $283.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.16 and a 52 week high of $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

