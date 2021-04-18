FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,910 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

