Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,207.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $502.01 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 769.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.