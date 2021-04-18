Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEVA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
