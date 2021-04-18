Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.