Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $367,000 Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

