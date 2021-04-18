Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

