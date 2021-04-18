Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $127.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

