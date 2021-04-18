Veriti Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.96 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

