Veriti Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

