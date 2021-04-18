American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.