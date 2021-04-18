Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

DCT stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -407.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

