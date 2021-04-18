Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Drops By 26.9%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

