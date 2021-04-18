Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2888 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

