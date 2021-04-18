Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Apr 18th, 2021


Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2888 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

