Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

