Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

