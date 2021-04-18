Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

