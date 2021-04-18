GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 144.9% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $50,034.59 and $114.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 144.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,389,285 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

