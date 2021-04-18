Solana Price Hits $26.56 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $26.56 or 0.00048478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $7.17 billion and approximately $581.69 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solana has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00682011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00085657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038190 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.