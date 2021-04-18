Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $22.10 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00682011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00085657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.