Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,750,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

