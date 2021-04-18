Private Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average of $373.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

