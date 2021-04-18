State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.