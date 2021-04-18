Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

