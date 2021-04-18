Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,097 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.95 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

