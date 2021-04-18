First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

