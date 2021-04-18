HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $179.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

