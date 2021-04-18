HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.49 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

