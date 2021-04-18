MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

