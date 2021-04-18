Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Holdings Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

