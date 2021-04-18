WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

WW International stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

