Norges Bank Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,657,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of ICU Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.13, for a total value of $968,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,535,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $211.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.61. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

