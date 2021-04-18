Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 385.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after buying an additional 556,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

