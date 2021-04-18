Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

