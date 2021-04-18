AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $692,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALLETE by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 115,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $70.62 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.