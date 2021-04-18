AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SECT stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

