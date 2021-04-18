AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.