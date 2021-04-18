John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $228,268.35 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $135.47 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

