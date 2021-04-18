Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $21.00 on Friday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

