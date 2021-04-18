NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

