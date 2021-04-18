Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

