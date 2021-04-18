Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,840 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.