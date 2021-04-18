Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of MET opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.