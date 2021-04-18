Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 520 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

