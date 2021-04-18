Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $599,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

