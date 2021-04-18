Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

