Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.17. 17,694,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $461.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

