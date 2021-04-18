JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

